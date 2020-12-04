On BBC Radio on WNYC this morning they ask why are people not listening to government warnings about holiday gatherings? The answer is eluding them. It's the commercials on the telly, dummy. Happy families giving each other hugs and presents. And the virus! Commercials are engineered to perfection to make you think of doing the things in the commercials. They're selling the illusion of an idyllic holiday with love and friends. It may work next year, but this year it ain't love that's being transmitted at these gatherings. 🚀#
Imagine both Dems win the Jan 5 runoff in Georgia because the Repubs self-suppress their vote with all the michegas about how Purdue and Loeffler don't deserve their votes because they're not giving it up for Herr Trump. The shock they feel when they realize the Dems now control both houses of Congress and the White House. The conspiracy theories. The sadness. Self-loathing. #
I like to evolve funny names for things. Just ask my close friends and family. Anyway, for a while I was pronouncing Facebook's name as a Dutch person might. Fasch Boke. You say it without opening your mouth very wide. It makes people laugh for some reason I can't figure out. Anyway, now I've evolved that to be more American: Fast Buck. Which oddly enough is what they are all about! 💥#
Last update: Friday December 4, 2020; 12:28 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)