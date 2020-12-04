🚀

On BBC Radio on WNYC this morning they ask why are people not listening to government warnings about holiday gatherings? The answer is eluding them. It's the commercials on the telly, dummy. Happy families giving each other hugs and presents. And the virus! Commercials are engineered to perfection to make you think of doing the things in the commercials. They're selling the illusion of an idyllic holiday with love and friends. It may work next year, but this year it ain't love that's being transmitted at these gatherings.