When we were first rolling out podcasting in the winter of 2004, we had a hard time getting anyone in established media to listen. I think people could have understood, but they didn't make the effort to listen. #
It does take effort to listen, I've seen it in myself. We just have our heads down and are focused on what we do. It's even worse today, sixteen years later.#
Trump stumbled across the idea we were selling, me, @ev, the other blogging and RSS folk. Trump understood it intuitively, we understood it technologically (and some of us as writers and designers).#
So now this method of communication is owned by the tabloids, only worse. Real journalism is reduced to writing about the hoaxes spread in the more powerful media channel. #
To win, we have to work together. The people with a vision for how the tech could help, and the people who are able to actually run the complex machinery of government.#
When it's windy, as it was last night, my house makes a really jarring loud sound, and I haven't been able to figure out what it is. So I took out my iPhone, and opened the Voice Memo app and recorded the sound.#
You can hear it clearly at 2 seconds, then 8 seconds and then at 10 seconds.#
In real life it's a lot louder than it sounds in the recording. Sounds like a metal door slamming. You can't sleep through it, and it sounds like it might be doing damage to the house. Last night was particularly bad.#
The sounds always come in pairs. As if something is slamming open and then slamming closed.#
This has been going on since I moved in, in March 2019.#
The wind has to be going about 35 mph or so. It only does this when it's gusting.#
I've had a couple of contractors look into it, but of course never when the it's making the sound.#
Any theories welcome. If you know what it is, even better! :-)#
Last update: Sunday December 6, 2020; 3:46 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)