Today Om Malik posted a piece outlining the future of Twitter as very different from where Twitter is today. As I read it I thought, yes that is the future, and about a dozen other things. We should do them all. #
Here's my plan for Twitter. Become an investment banker and distributor. It's the same advice I have for every tech company that achieves the size and seniority that Twitter has achieved. #
Their strength is operating servers and raising money. They have access to an infinite supply of both. They also have a unique platform, with virtually universal adoption. Their service is so many places, that's where the distribution comes into it.#
Commit to the API as a developer ecosystem, and invest in developers with promising apps. Buy them when that would be in the interest of both. That's how you grow from where Twitter was. #
Also for crying out loud, broaden the pipe to allow text objects greater than 280 chars. Please.#
It was the advice I came up with for Microsoft when we were studying them in the 90s and they were helbent on taking over the nascent web. With hindsight it was good advice. #
It was also my advice for pre-1997 Apple. I even wrote a piece where I dreamed I was CEO of Apple, and outlined how I would reorganize Apple's relationship with devs. That plan would be perfect for Twitter in 2021. Imagine Jack Dorsey as CEO of a new Twitter that does deals with devs. #
Twitter is too big a boat to turn. But it can be a safe harbor for thousands of startups with ideas for what to do with the basic ingredients of Twitter. #
Last update: Monday December 7, 2020; 12:26 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)