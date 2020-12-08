Back in the day there was a million pixel web page, they sold individual pixels, $1 a pixel. The guy made the money, got paid for all the pixels. Anyway what made me think of this was President-elect Biden could sell seats at the virtual inauguration and use the money for a good cause. I'd like to be part of a million people participating in the inaugural, without endangering people's lives (including my own).#
Highly recommend yesterday's Cuomo podcast, esp the conversation between Cuomo and Fauci. Important: we need 80 percent to be vaccinated to eliminate the virus. Everyone, legal or illegal, no matter where they live. Of course, not likely, given that more than half of NYC firefighters say they will refuse the vaccine. These are people who run into burning buildings, but think the vaccine is too dangerous? #
William Blair sent me an email with his story of mysterious old house sounds, I suggested his comments were so good they should be a blog post. I suggested starting one at wordpress.com, and man he really went to town on this. #
Not to jinx anything, but the first thing I’m going to do when the pandemic is over is...#
Let’s all meet in NYC for a big party when the pandemic is over.#
Last update: Tuesday December 8, 2020; 3:01 PM EST.
