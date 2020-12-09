BTW, yesterday Jack Dorsey liked one of my tweets. Not quite a RT, that would have been amazing, but in Silicon Valley I bet it's a funding event. People used to say that about John Doerr. If you ran into him at Robert's or Buck's, people would talk about it. It was a good tweet for Jack to call attention to. The Dems are horrible at communicating with the people. You'd think that would be something a political party would be great at. But most Dems suck, even Obama, and definitely Clinton, going all the way back to Dukakis, which was the first presidential campaign I tried to give a free idea to (and a good one it was, in hindsight). Al Sharpton is great, as is Mayor Pete, and of course they're shipping him off to China. See how ridiculous they are. Oy!#
Why didn’t Firefox implement an identity system baked into their browser. Let devs build apps with that identity. Missed opportunity imho. [Turns out they did, but they never deployed it. The whole point is deploying! It's like the Doomsday Machine in Dr Strangelove.]#
Noteworthy: Scroll, which I reviewed in February, has gotten McClatchy to trust them. As I said then, it's a big chicken and egg thing. Once the pubs sign on, they will be gold, we need Scroll to succeed. Well they scored with a big publisher. Good for them, and maybe good for us (people who want to be able to read everything on the web, without subscribing to every publication with a paywall, which is obviously not possible). #
Google changed the icon for Chrome? It's as stupid a thing to do as a cigarette maker changing the taste or packaging of their product. It's an addiction you don't even know you have until they make you conscious of it. Going to the web is programmed so deep into my neurons, it's at the base of my spine, a total reflexive thing, addict behavior. Now I think about it every damn time. And the Safari icon is next to it, and btw it hasn't changed. Which browser you use is something they want you not to think about, as long as it's their browser. Maybe it's a bug, in which case never mind. But if it was deliberate, it's a stupid move. Read Positioning for the importance of what's in peoples' minds. #
I got some headlamps, very nice to have. Esp for taking out the garbage at night. You can carry all the bags and still see where you're going. One special feature is that the spy cam can't see your face, as illustrated in this video.#
A friend, a VC, told me that the XS Max was totally worth the $1500. So I got one. No way it was worth that. I replaced it this year with a new SE for $350, and I love it, actually more than the XS Max because it's only $350. I'm cheap that way.#
Another friend told me last month I had to get the new earpods. $250. A little steep, but the way he was talking, it sounded like Moses had come down from the mountain with the secret to human happiness, and I could get it for only $250. So I did it, on an impulse. Well, they're nice enough, but there's absolutely nothing special about them. I like my Sony overear headphones better (almost exactly the same price, btw). I buy headphones on a whim, so I know what's good. These are ok, but didn't not deserve the review they got. #
So all this ends up backfiring for people who want to help Apple sell product, which btw, I'm happy about since I bought Apple shares in 1997, and have watched them make me rich,. But as a user, I am offended by the way people go on and on about such bullshit. Headphones and iPhones aren't sex toys or drugs. They're products. They're good products, but they also suck like all products do. #
