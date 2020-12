Google changed the icon for Chrome? It's as stupid a thing to do as a cigarette maker changing the taste or packaging of their product. It's an addiction you don't even know you have until theyyou conscious of it. Going to the web is programmed so deep into my neurons, it's at the base of my spine, a total reflexive thing, addict behavior. Now I think about it every damn time. And the Safari icon is next to it , and btw itchanged. Which browser you use is something they want you not to think about, as long as it's their browser. Maybe it's a bug, in which case never mind. But if it was deliberate, it's a stupid move. Read Positioning for the importance of what's in peoples' minds.