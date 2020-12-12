Podcast. Spoilers, so beware. Two of my favorite movies: Amadeus and As Good As It Gets. Why? Because I identify with almost all the characters in some way. Such incredible story-telling. So much truth about our failure to understand our own struggles and beauty, try as hard as we can, and to accept the beauty in others. Also a short interruption as I got a spam call that I answered. I leave this kind of stuff in my podcasts. 🚀#
The nice thing about YouTube TV is its UI is sensible and powerful. You can see what's on all your top networks in realtime. #
Nick Arnett: "Conspiracy theories are driven by fear of accepting the idea that nobody is in control."#
The conventional wisdom that schools are safe may no longer be true because the concentration of virus in the environment now is much higher than it was.#
Occam's News says that what's going on with the Repubs in DC and the attorney generals of the states that sued the swing states is this -- coverup. They're all expecting that if Biden takes office, they will be soon be implicated openly with something horrible, likely treasonous. And what that is is not really a mystery. They were all working for Russia. Either for money or because of kompromat. There's an old motto, "in for a penny, in for a pound" that applies here. And who is not implicated? The governor and secretary of state of Georgia and a few other Republican state officials who stood behind the election results in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan. And very oddly -- US AG Bill Barr. Amazingly, he didn't go along with the coverup. He appeared to be the most corrupt of them all, except for the Trump family. Go figure! #
It may help to include a screen shot if it reveals something that is hard to communicate in words. #
If you can access the JavaScript console, take pictures of any messages in red, or anothing else that sounds like an error message.#
If you're using free software rememeber that any person who helps you is doing the work for free. Make it easy for them and they're more likely to help. And when it works, say thank you. For good karma. 💥#
Last update: Saturday December 12, 2020; 3:40 PM EST.
