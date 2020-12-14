The NYT and Hillary's Emails#

They were fed the Hillary's Emails story by a conservative dirty trickster, and they went with it, made it a campaign, based on either cynicism or ignorance.#
It hinges on whether the people at the NYT understood what email servers are, and have some basic idea of how they work and what they do. If they didn't know then it was ignorance. If they did know, then it was cynicism that basically their readers would have no idea and would trust them when they said this is a big story by repeatedly putting it on page one.#
Yet the things they said amounted to WTF -- how is this relevant. They never explained. And of course we now understand that there was nothing there.#
I don't doubt that Hillary Clinton would have been president for the last four years if they had done their job honestly and competently. #
The NYT's impact was at least that of Facebook. So when they blame Facebook they should have just as many column-inches about how the NYT fucked us up the ass in 2016. #
Last update: Monday December 14, 2020; 12:08 PM EST.
