My new TV#

Their user interface is a classic corporate historic disaster mess.#
The software does all kinds of stuff I don't want it to do, automatically, like starting selecting programs for me to watch when I'm trying desperately to figure out how to tell it to show me the programs I'm trying to watch.#
The crazy thing about it is there aren't many things a person watching a TV wants to do.#
I want to choose between: Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, YouTube TV and YouTube. Inside each site I already know their UIs. #
I need to go to settings, to change options for video, sound, captioning, turn off annoyances I don't want. I don't want to turn my life over to you for the ability to do that, btw.#
This TV has Alexa built in, I thought maybe I could use that to control the TV, but no, it's used to control everything but the TV. #
Shovelware. That's what this thing is filled with. #
Last update: Monday December 14, 2020; 12:37 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)