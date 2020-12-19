Six years ago today: "We may think we're being informed by these great social media tools, but more likely we're being fed. High fructose emotional rage medicine. Here's the next thing to be angry about. And the next and the next and so on."#
There's another reason to be in a hurry to get everyone vaccinated. As time goes by, the virus is mutating. Maybe a strain will come along that's resistent or immune to the vaccine. It makes sense that will happen faster as people are vaccinated. To work best it should happen fast. There's a lot of subtlety that is being missed in the press coverage. There is a new strain apparently in the UK now that is more communicative. Also, if history is a guide, the new strains will be less lethal. That's good news of course. #
Last update: Saturday December 19, 2020; 5:59 PM EST.
