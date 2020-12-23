Trump kills Americans because he likes it.#

We know the Trumps were trying to kill more Americans with Covid. We don’t know why, even though the news is reporting the reason as herd immunity. What if it had nothing to do with herd immunity what if they just wanted to kill more Americans. #
A friend asks what would be the point? A few answers. #
Sometimes the point is sadism or being a sociopath. I remember that kids like to kill ants in creative ways. #
Working with and inside organizations of all sizes I was often impressed with how often people do things for personally selfish reasons. #
I remember reading about the Warsaw Ghetto during WW II. A quote stayed with me, from one of the Jews imprisoned there (paraphrasing). "We make money for the Nazis, so why should they kill us?" They figured as long as they were useful they'd be kept alive, as if there was reason to the way things are. #
Sometimes the answer is obvious. Once, when I lived in California, a neighbor called and said she was getting baby goats, and they would be making a bunch of noise for a while. I asked why are you getting goats. She said she always wanted goats. #
Last update: Wednesday December 23, 2020; 12:24 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)