My gamifying post is getting a bunch of comment. I was thinking of an app like SimCity . I was already a programmer when it came out, but it taught me so much about the interconnection of systems. Something like that with the virus and people interacting, and people dying or the virus dying (better outcome of course) would probably save lives. And even more important it would teach us the value of working together. Since gaming is something people do in all states, red and blue, it might also help us find common ground.