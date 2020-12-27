Two online acquaintances who share many of my values who I consider friends say something horribly negative about the US, a feature of Republican depravity, which I vote against every chance I get. I feel we’re on the same side, but I don’t like them making such sweeping statements about my country, which due to poor Constitutional design, has these awful features such as inadequate health care, or unregulated gun violence. One of these fellows is British and the other is an American expat living in Germany. I could respond by blaming the British fellow for Rupert Murdoch, who is enforcing Republican lunacy in the US and elsewhere. I suppose technically he’s Australian, but who cares. Or remind my German friend that Germany is where the Nazis came from, the same ones who menace my country now. He might say he’s really American so it’s not his fault. i won’t do it. But i liked saying it out loud just for a moment. 🤪🇺🇸❤️