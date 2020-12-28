I won't add new Spectrum services.#

I was determined a few nights ago to find a way to watch the Knicks, but I didn't want to pay a ridiculous amount of money for it. I saw that Spectrum now has a streaming option, with no set top box. I remember before I cut the cable, they had MSG, which is the broadcast network for the Knicks. So I thought there was a decent chance they had it on their streaming app. #
Of course they make you sign up to find out what the channels are. I was stupidly impulsive. I clicked the button. A minute later I was looking through their channel guide. MSG is not included. So now I figured I'd just go click another button to kill the 7-day free trial. Nowhere to be found. Typical. #
I ended up on hold for an hour, documented on Twitter, where they were polite but couldn't help. There was no other way to cancel the trial without calling. The operator was a jerk, raised her voice, tried to upsell, asked me to explain myself, I said I just don't want it, which is a legal reason for cancelling a free trial imho. All of it, the wait, the bad manners must be scientifically proven to drive people to keeping their subscription and even buying more, when they called to cancel. But I wouldn't discuss it. I called to cancel and that's it.#
This approach is no longer competitive. Hulu, Disney, HBO, YouTube -- they all make it one click to unsub. Maybe with a confirmation, but that's all. They get that if it's not easy to unsub no one is going to sign up because we understand how this bullshit works. #
I will remember hopefully never to sign up for anything with Spectrum again. Let me say it a few times to let it sink in. #
Last update: Monday December 28, 2020; 3:49 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)