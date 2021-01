I said something in yesterday's post about podcasting that caused some understandable confusion. Here's what I said. "There are rules about this medium." I think that's true, not one rule for everyone at all times, but genres and practices, conventions. Any art has them, and then every artist breaks them. That's part of the art. Also only steal from the best -- another rule . Every artist steals. If there are rules for standards-makers, there must also be rules for podcasters, no? I don't claim that what I say are the rules. But there is one rule imho that art must follow, it must respect the observer, as a participant. If your art doesn't do that, I'm probably not going to like it. Doesn't mean I won't come back. Art is weird. If it isn't, it isn't art, imho.