Morning Coffee Notes#

We really need to get Trump out of the White House. Yesterday, as the riot was developing, I posted on Twitter that this coup could be successful. They will try again. And remember there are 50 state capitals in the US. Any of them could be next. I hope they're preparing for it. Esp the swing states. #
Impeachment? How fast could it happen? The Dems certainly have enough votes to impeach. Could they must 51 votes in the Senate to have a real trial? Could they somehow get 66 votes to convict? It may end up being symbolic, but censorship is not enough. Trump being the first president to be removed from office through impeachment would be the warning we needed at the beginning of 2020. It could give the Republican senators another chance to do the right thing. #
Communication. We need much better communication among all the American people. It's no longer acceptable that there be several versions of the truth. Radio Free America. It has to be less wish-washy and repetitive than Wolf Blitzer or as one-sided as Maddow. The NYT isn't it. #
Law enforcement. We have a big problem with the police, a lot of them are fascists, and support Trump. #
Last update: Thursday January 7, 2021; 10:28 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)