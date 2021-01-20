 
It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Happy Inauguration Day. Looks like we’ll survive Trump. Knock wood, fingers crossed, praise Murphy. Remembering the last inauguration, a dark day, this one in comparison is filled with hope.#
Trump is like wearing glasses with a covid mask and having them always fogged up so you can't see shit. Fox News et al are going to keep pumping fog at their viewers.#
Trump is now officially off-topic. #
Countdown to the end of the Trump madness. #

