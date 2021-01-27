Two Daily podcasts in the last two days, totally worth the time. One an interview with Donald McNeil, the NYT expert on the virus, and an interview with Fauci on his relationship with Trump. #
There's a report of a problem with the RT feature on Scripting News. I was not able to reproduce. Help much appreciated. #
If you live in the US and subscribe to cable TV it's almost certain that you are finanically supporting Fox News which is primarily responsible for the rise of Trump and downfall of democracy in the US. If I were you (and I am) I would want to do something about this, like demand that your cable company stop giving your money to Fox. How can I get your attention, and get you to tell other people. This is really important, simple, and something we can do to make things better. #
So if impeachment were taken off the table for Trump, every time an incumbent president was not re-elected, they would automatically attempt to overthrow and assassinate Congress. Why not? It might work, and there’s no penalty for trying.#
A browser feature I did not know about. In Chrome, you can make, for example, Scripting News a web app in its own window. In the ... menu in the upper right corner of the menubar, choose More Tools and then Create Shortcut. Click the checkbox that says "Open as window." Click OK and there it is in its own window and no toolbar, and a reminder that it's NOT SECURE (thanks Google!). More important it opens a Finder window that's a sub-folder of your Applications folder, with your new app in it. Presumably you can move that where ever you like, and my blog is like an app. You could use it for LO2 or Radio3, or any other single-page web app. Presumably these "apps" are still sandboxed and can't access your local files, so there's still a use for Electron apps. #
Last update: Wednesday January 27, 2021; 3:12 PM EST.
