As rich as you can be#

Here's a picture of a plate of sushi waiting to be eaten. The best sushi I have ever had. If you have this sushi in front of you waiting to be eaten, you are the richest you can possibly be. It does not matter how much money you have in the bank. Or how long you will live. Or who likes you. You are about to eat the best meal possible. You can't be richer than that.#
Last update: Thursday January 28, 2021; 12:08 PM EST.
