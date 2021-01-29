 
Friday January 29, 2021; 11:47 AM EST
Ideas may have to wait for their time#
  • If I may boast a little, it's frustrating to know where things will eventually go, and wanting them to go there sooner, so we don't have to suffer while we're waiting. #
  • Podcasting was like that. If I tried to explain it to any of its most avid supporters today, back in 2004, they would have ignored it as the rantings of a crazy software developer.#
  • Now there's so much distance in time, and there are many more media things to do with networks, things that we need now. #
  • But nothing's changed about listening. I can't get an idea on the air for the life of me. ;-)#

