This is not a request for support. If Spectrum had decent customer service they could probably get me to subscribe again. But last time I had to wait an hour on hold to talk to a rep to cancel my free trial to a service that wasn't well-explained on their site. That said, they have service that's a lot cheaper than the unbundled version, because you have to buy everything twice just to get CNN and MSG because of exclusive deals they've made. I guess the old cable companies are grandfathered in?