Some people misunderstood yesterday's post and sent codolences. I was just observing that this is what's going on around us. If I have personal news that I want to disclose publicly, I will be much more direct about it. 60 Minutes had a segment last night on just this subject, by coincidence. For some people who lose people they are close to, it never will return to normal. I suspect it won't for any of us.

This is not a request for support. If Spectrum had decent customer service they could probably get me to subscribe again. But last time I had to wait an hour on hold to talk to a rep to cancel my free trial to a service that wasn't well-explained on their site. That said, they have service that's a lot cheaper than the unbundled version, because you have to buy everything twice just to get CNN and MSG because of exclusive deals they've made. I guess the old cable companies are grandfathered in?