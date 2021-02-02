There is a consensus among scientists that Covid will be with us basically forever. It will not be eradicated, it will continue to evolve, circumventing our vaccines, which will have to evolve too. It will kill approximately 10 times more people than the seasonal flu, and will make people a lot sicker for a lot longer. It may mutate into something less damaging, but it might go the other way too. No one knows. The probability of a return to what we used to consider normal is zero. So maybe no more movies or restaurants, in-person spectator sports, theater, art museums, bowling, singing, long distance travel. The smarter we are and the more we work together the less damage the virus can do. It eats "deeply polarized" cultures, like ours.