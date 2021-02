I see why Marc Andreessen , an investor in Clubhouse , might not want journalists using the system. Journalism wants money from tech, they campaign for it, in their output, openly, in the form of hit pieces on tech, that are generally off-target. There are a lot of things to be critical of tech for, but the NYT and Maddow, two who I follow, don't have an idea. Why don't products like Clubhouse don't come from the journalism business. If they're so demanding of tech, compete. Show us how to do it. If Clubhouse is going to be a unicorn, it's still early days.