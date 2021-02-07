The promise of the web, twitter, etc for journalism is it's supposed to give the people a voice in the news. So far that has not happened. That has been the core of the clumsy argument we're having about Facebook. Users like it, because it gives us a voice. I think though journalism hasn't been clear about it, even to themselves, that's why they don't like Facebook. It encroaches on their exclusivity.#
I like Mary Trump. There's a long interview with her on the new Politicology podcast. She talks about the torture we're all experiencing and the huge trauma it will leave us with, all of us, at hopefully some time in the future, when the crazyness is behind us. #
[%copyright%]
Last update: Sunday February 7, 2021; 2:18 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)