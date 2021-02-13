Afternoon impeachment notes#

We have bigger fish to fry with the pandemic, and it's not just good enough to defeat it, people have to feel the government defeating it. Maybe we don't have a Congress anymore. Maybe it's Biden and a fig leaf for a Congress. Clearly they can't deal with the problem of Trump.#
For right now, treat Congress as a museum. This is a shell of what it used to be. You have to use your imagination to see that there once was a co-equal branch of government here. Now they're a PR appendage for the executive branch. They give the MSNBC and CNN journos something to fuss over. Keeps them busy when they aren't reporting on President Biden's latest heroic battle against the virus. #
If the Repubs win Congress in 2022, who cares. It’s a powerless former coequal branch of government. #
Last update: Saturday February 13, 2021; 4:19 PM EST.
