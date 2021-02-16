Facebook and journalism, yet again#

Here's the disconnect with journalism and Facebook.#
Facebook is not journalism. And that's not an insult to Facebook. #
It's not journalism the way the telephone is not journalism. #
Facebook says you can publish on our site. Go right ahead. That's the opposite of journalism which says, you want to publish on our site, get in line, and conform to our values, look like us, and then 1 out 10000 will get in. It's even tougher than Harvard or Princeton. #
So journalism keeps trying to fit Facebook into their model. Facebook says this can't work. Journalism calls them names. That's where we are right now in this great fight between the people and journalism. #
The real force here is not Facebook the company or their servers, which are impressive and very valuable -- it's the people who use Facebook.#
Last update: Tuesday February 16, 2021; 12:17 PM EST.
