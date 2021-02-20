My perspective has shifted pretty radically since being twice-vaccinated. #
Finally a future-of-journalism pundit who sees (and says) that the users are a huge asset that the news industry has ceded to Facebook and Twitter. There's simply too much news happening to let the journalists try to cover it all. We need a cooperative effort. And despite all the trash talk from journalism about Facebook, a lot of very important stuff happens there, without their awareness or help. Someday they will wake up and realize they aren't doing anything anyone wants or needs. The politicos they used to control go direct to voters, as do the businesses to the consumers. We're all solving problems and all they're doing is trying to get clicks for their ads. #
I was once invited to speak at an RSS conference in NY. I was living in Florida, they refused to pay my expenses, so I sold advertising for my speech. The promoters were offended. Of course all that anyone wanted to talk about at the conference was how to add advertising to RSS.#
Last update: Saturday February 20, 2021; 10:45 AM EST.
