Following up on the question about English Muffins . The consensus is they are not muffins. This, believe it or not, is a practical question. I was at the grocery store, loading up the conveyer belt for checking out. I dropped a pack of English Muffins on the belt, and accidentally dropped the other on the floor. I said "there are two packs of muffins, please run that through twice." When I finished she said she didn't see any muffins. I laughed, and pointed to themuffins. We had a nice discussion about whether or not they really are muffins. I thought I should ask my Twitter followers and Scripting News readers. We are mostly in agreement. πŸ‘Ž