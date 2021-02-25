Poll: If you were a Republican who believes in the rule of law and the Constitution, what would you do?#
If you don't believe such a thing exists, listen to this discussion between David Frum and Preet Bharara, all the way through. Obviously Frum, a Republican, passionately believes in the rule of law, and he is staying a Republican, he says so clearly. I read Frum's latest book, I read all his Atlantic columns. I cringe when he talks about Republican campaigns he worked on, and his experience in the Bush II administration. How could someone so honest be so corrupt? Somehow it works for him. Who am I to question. I have a philosophy. I don't ask how you got to the party. I don't care if you took the subway, or cam in a limo or an Uber, or you walked, rode a bike, or hijacked a bus. You're at the party, that's all that matters. Let's work together to get back to a place where we can respectfully disagree, and retain our honor. I'm pretty sure Frum would agree.#
A video demo shows how un-disruptive it would be for Twitter to go beyond 280 chars.#
If you work at a tech company and hear someone say that you're going for world domination, tell them I said it's okay but you should plan for co-existence and working with your competitors for the benefit of users. Just in case you don't achieve world domination. Always good to have a Plan B. 😄#
Following up on the question about English Muffins. The consensus is they are not muffins. This, believe it or not, is a practical question. I was at the grocery store, loading up the conveyer belt for checking out. I dropped a pack of English Muffins on the belt, and accidentally dropped the other on the floor. I said "there are two packs of muffins, please run that through twice." When I finished she said she didn't see any muffins. I laughed, and pointed to the English muffins. We had a nice discussion about whether or not they really are muffins. I thought I should ask my Twitter followers and Scripting News readers. We are mostly in agreement. 👎#
Twitter has a newsletter service. I signed up to see how it works. You can subscribe, but there probably will only be this one issue. Functionally it's very similar to the others. You have to use their editor. I already have an editor that's customized for the way I work, so there's no way I'm using their editor. I already have email distribution of my own. It's ridiculous. They must not understand how writers work. We find the tool that's right for us and it becomes part of our bodies. Too much world domination as a strategy in tech, as always. That's how we get situations like this. #
These few years will determine the fate of the world in so many ways. It’s like a comedy, a very dark one, that so many focus their attention elsewhere. From Repubs trying to rig the elections so they win even if they don't have the votes, to liberals trying to enforce philosophical purity in journalism. Meanwhile the world burns. #
Last update: Thursday February 25, 2021; 2:46 PM EST.
