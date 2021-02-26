That huge crashing sound was..#

The other night it was super windy, and my house makes pretty nasty sounds when it's windy, but nothing like what it did that night. A huge crashing sound from the roof, like a big tree had hit the house. I was surprised the house could be rocked so hard and still be standing. #
In the morning, I checked. No tree. This really weirded me out. #
I had no idea what had happened until a few minutes ago, when I saw on the upstairs patio off my office there were these huge chunks of ice. I tried picking one up, and it wouldn't budge. Hundreds of pounds of ice, all over the place. #
Clearly what had happened that night was a chain reaction of ice that had accumulated through all the storms this winter, dislodging and crashing down off the porch at once. Right over my poor sleeping head! #
Oy at least it wasn't a tree. And the house is still standing!#
Last update: Friday February 26, 2021; 9:35 AM EST.
