How are we going to be sure we remember January 6 and the fact that we've done nothing so far to punish those responsible. Congress is filled with instigators. Yet the Dems go along as if it's four years ago and perhaps HRC is president and the Repubs are just being assholes.#
Donald McNeil has started to write about his leaving the NY Times. It appears it'll be coming out in installments. The first, which was published today on Medium is mostly preamble. I know what he means about being edited. I wrote briefly for Wired in the early days. I loved my first editor, she made an effort to understand my topic and me, and always made my writing better. If I disagreed she listened. Then I got a new editor, who did none of that. I read a piece with my name on it that was the opposite of what I had written. I felt like I had to write a letter to the editor saying the author (me) was an ignorant fool. It happened again, then I quit and returned to blogging where I often make mistakes, but they were my mistakes.#
Good morning! March is coming in like a lion for sure. It sucks. This afternoon a super cold front is blowing in, after a warm few days, with slush everywhere, and it's all going to freeze. Oy. I got so tired of living in California. Oh no another beautiful day, when will the torture end. Right now I'd give anything for a warm breeze, a bit of green, some flowers, a bike ride perhaps. Soon enough. Can't come soon enough. Anyway welcome to another month. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)