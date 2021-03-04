An idea for a social net#

An idea -- a net where no one knows your name or bio. #
People listen to what others are saying without an idea of who's talking. All you know is that they were chosen to be part of the group because they're interesting, known to think well/carefully, have respect for other points of view.#
There are criteria to be accepted, like a university has criteria. #
Maybe you have to take a test. I know entrance exams are inevitably skewed to favor white men. Hire a team sociologists to try to overcome that. #
Limit to say 10K people. Like a good-sized town. #
I live in one, so have an idea how communities this size work online. With good moderation, the communities solve problems, people help each other. #
