💥

One of the reasons I love writing for the blog is that I've made the best software for me for editing it. I didn't make it for anyone else. I know of one person who has adapted it for his own use, that's it. The software still is far from as good as it could be. It needs the one feature my old outliner in Frontier had, scriptability. I need to get outside the limits of the JavaScript environment in the browser and on the server, while relying on the software I've built so far, to define a new virtuality that is perfectly scriptable. To exist at a higher level, both as a writer and a developer. I've been to the top of this mountain before, but this time I'm taking a different path to the top. And maybe it isn't even the same mountain. That's what makes these writing/software explorations so interesing, and risky.