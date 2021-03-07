Thank goodness for Jim Clyburn#

“I’m not going to say that you must get rid of the filibuster. I would say you would do well to develop a Manchin-Sinema rule on getting around the filibuster as it relates to race and civil rights.”#
“You can’t filibuster the budget. That’s why we have reconciliation rules. We need to have civil and voting rights reconciliation. That should have had reconciliation permission a long, long time ago.”#
“If the headlines were to read that the John R Lewis Voting Rights Act was filibustered to death it would be catastrophic.”#
