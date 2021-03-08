It took a while for me to get how common gaslighting is. If someone says, in a discussion, that you're upset, they're gaslighting. It's wrong because: 1. They have no insight into how you feel. 2. They're changing the subject. Gaslighting is insidious and must stop. #
NFTs are easy to understand. It's like buying a work of art to hang in your house. Everyone else can have a print. The print is just as beautiful, but the original can possibly appreciate in value. It's controversial because it uses the blockchain (probably the first time I've used that word on this blog) which uses a lot of energy. Isn't there a way to achieve the same without that cost?#
I'm thinking about selling my first podcast, the one that got the ball rolling, that started my series of Morning Coffee Notes podcasts, and then inspired a community to develop, which caused more podcasts and on and on. People are dismissive of NFTs, and critical, but there's been no other way for a media hacker such as myself to get credit for our creations. So people are happy to take what you've done and dismiss your contribution as irrelevant because it didn't make you rich or famous. I wasn't trying for that, I wanted to create a new medium. Looking back, I certainly would have led the bootstrap of podcasting, even if I didn't get credit for it, someone had to do it, we needed to use the internet for audible expression and no one else seemed able to do it. But I'd like young people to know how these things work, they don't have to start companies to make a significant contribution. They can stay in their art. #
A bit of advice to people who want a vaccine but aren't yet eligable. It pays to hang around places that do vaccinations near closing time, because they're required to get extra vaccines into people's arms, if they don't they're wasted. There are, apparently, lots of cancellations and no-shows in some places, so your chances are getting better all the time. Just want to be sure everyone knows. #
