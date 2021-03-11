A new app is coming soon called Threadviewer, not quite ready yet, hopefully tomorrow. Here's how it works. #
You give it the ID of a tweet that's at the top of a thread. The app loads all the tweets it can find that are replies to the tweet with that ID, written by the author of the original tweet and shows them inside a box, in chronologic order, as a nice sequence of easy to read paragraphs. #
It does what I need it to do. Now twitter can be a writing space for me that flows into my blog. I also have thread.center if I need it, that goes the other way. BTW, you can use this with WordPress, Medium, Substack, email, whatever you like. It's just copy/paste from the threadviewer rendering. #
PS: Here's an here's an example of a Threadviewer URL. #
Last update: Thursday March 11, 2021; 9:06 PM EST.
