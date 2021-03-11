Morning Twitter Thread#

Ever since Medium was founded in 2012, I was afraid they were going to do to writing what YouTube did to video, what Twitter did to short outbursts. Medium is a nice product, but it was too strong, and too much of a silo.#
If Medium didn't exist I'd have the same fear about Substack, but they are there to keep each other from dominating. And I still hope a more distributed approach appears, esp since running a server these days is getting much easier and cheaper and is only going to get more so.#
I wonder why Medium hasn't directly competed with Substack. It isn't that hard to ad email subscriptions to a product like Medium. Have they done it and I missed it? I would have thought it would be automatic.#
Similarly with Clubhouse. A bit of a juggernaut. I tried it, was briefly addicted, and then for some reason I lost interest. It was a time-filler, like Twitter is, for example. When I reach a milestone in other work, I take a break by checking out Twitter. You can't do that with Clubhouse. There is no 15 minute Clubhouse break. It's either a few seconds, or an hour. I don't usually have an hour in the middle of the day to goof off, and at night I'm not at the computer and in need of distraction.#
Now Twitter is going where Clubhouse is. I'll try it. I think it has a chance because Twitter and Clubhouse really should be more integrated. And Twitter itself doesn't live with the limits outside devs have. They can create connections we can't.#
The world somehow has missed that Twitter has a great API, and it runs fast, and they are expanding it, not contracting it. Briefly, when Dick Costolo was CEO, they made a mistake that they quickly corrected, by cutting off certain (but not all) external devs.#
Since then they've been very liberal and reliable. I love using the Twitter API. Of course I would love it even more if they got rid of the 280 char limit. I'm usually good at figuring out angles on things in tech, but I have never seen the logic behind this limit, when they allow so many other much more complex data types to be attached to tweets. I would have thought given all their other payload types that by now they would have a 64K or greater limit to the amount of text attached to a tweet#
