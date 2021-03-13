 
It's even worse than it appears.
Saturday March 13, 2021; 12:19 PM EST
What we want#
  • Pretty sure we all want the same thing, what's fair, to be ourselves, for people to care about us. I don't think it matters what our identity is, at the core, we're pretty similar. #
  • Another thing we have in common is that we believe and share lies about each other. That keeps us isolated and from working with each other. #
  • The Golden Rule I believe is our salvation. Respect the differences, and always when you can, give the benefit of the doubt. #
  • If someone says someone else is evil, focus on what you know not what they say.#

