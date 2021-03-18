Fox's business model#

It's simple. Their audience likes to hear about liberals freaking out. If you can make them cry, even better. All they have to do is come up with a few things that piss off the libs every week, and they're gold. And if the libs don't get upset, you can just lie and say they did. #
Imho they aren't the only news org doing this. As Maddow says, watch this space. #
To be clear, it's not my business model or any other kind of model to get anyone upset. Quite the opposite. I want to get everyone to work with each other. It's my impossible dream. 💥#
Last update: Thursday March 18, 2021; 4:57 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)