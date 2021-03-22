NFTs contain a good idea, and it's not the money#

I don't care for the money in NFTs, I don't really believe it's there, but what I do want is an alternative to patents to get people credit for their innovations. #
Patents have really screwed things up, but no one has ever picked up on the idea that we could have something like patents, but without the tarriff. I want people to know whose work they're using. #
Once I made enough money, I stopped trying to put barriers on where my ideas could flow. But as a result, I rarely have been able to finish an idea before a big company comes along and takes it over. #
It's a bad system, no way to win. If you have to join a big company to be creative, well you can see from that how little creativity there would be. #
What great musician or artist worked for a company like Google or Microsoft? #
The potential of NFTs is it could document how ideas entered the world. I'd be fine if we took the money out of it, also the blockchain. #
