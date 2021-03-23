I've been doing a lot of work on web scripting for the last few months. Put everything else aside. I think I'm ready to create a small subset of Frontier that runs in the cloud. Basic components are outlining of course, twitter and a cloud-based file system. Scripts run from a user-editable menu as they did in Frontier. Still major things to work out, it's probably months away. But I might start sharing little bits of the work I'm doing, to get discussions going, esp with Frontier alums. The language is JavaScript, but here's the thing -- we don't need callbacks for asynchronous operations, it flows just like any other language. Andrew Shell figured out the escape from callbacks, that was what convinced me that you could make a scripting system based on JavaScript. BTW, the codename for the project is Drummer. #
Drummer is to Frontier as Little Outliner is to MORE. #
In the Roam world, which I am following, they document their workflows. Come up with best practices. This is really eye-opening for me. Inspired me to do a quick writeup of how I manage my development projects using an outliner. #
One curious thing from working on Drummer: I like working on verb docs. I find it very relaxing, satisfying, rewarding. I just realized why. I'm writing a book. At the top level the structure is rigid. I like working within such a structure. By verb docs, I mean docs like what you see on DocServer from Frontier, which is still running, btw. The difference is this time I'm writing the docs. Last time I didn't have the energy to do it, but now it's the structure for my review of various aspects of the system. Reading the verb docs you'll know I went through that verb's functionality before release. Of course I'm also documenting the bugs. #
Last update: Tuesday March 23, 2021; 12:25 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)