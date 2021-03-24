When Medium shrugs#

Medium has been around since 2011, getting pretty close to ten years, and in that time, they have switched business strategies many times. The appear to have done it againyesterday. So here's another opportunity to take stock of writing on the web, and where we have been and what could change.#
First, I got a nice note from Jay Rosen thanking me for pushing him to keep his own web presence, to not depend on any of the platforms. It's gratifying to see a longtime friend doing so well with this approach.#
Jay then sent me a link to an article by Kevin Drum asking why blogging has declined in the past decade. I think there's more to it than what Drum says, that the disappearance of Google Reader, while it certainly hurt the cause, is only part of the puzzle. The problem is that I can't write on my blog and share it with the popular publishing platforms without limiting what I can do with my blog. If you add up all the limits of Twitter, Facebook, Google Reader and Medium, then you can't blog at all because their requirements are contradictory. #
Facebook doesn't support the basics of blogging, links, simple styles, podcast enclosures and (again) titles. #
Medium supports most of what you would want them to support but doesn't allow updating, so if you make a change you have to do it by hand. #
None of them want to peer with blogs. They all insist you do your writing with their tools of greatly varying quality, and some are reallllly bad. Even the new hope of writers everywhere, Substack, requires you to use their editor. #
So, trying to keep this short as possible, in 2017 I gave up trying to peer with any of those services, and went back to writing my blog the way I like to write, and the lights came back on. It works again. So the moral of the story imho is to forget about peering, and just blog the way you want to, and I think we can all be happy.#
Now I mentioned Google Reader in the list of limiting environments. Oddly, even though it's long gone, it is still controlling how we blog. They didn't support the full RSS spec, they don't handle posts without titles. And all the replacements for Reader copied their limits, so even though it's gone, it's influence is still strong, contributing limits to blogging that weren't here before they came and went. #
Is Twitter's character limit protecting Medium? If so, please now would be a good time to change course. Twitter is only increasing in importance. I would love to seem them make a deliberate effort to do all that RSS can do in transporting web writing, so we can start building again, from a sane base. As much as I love Twitter, its constraints are still unbearable. #
One more thing. We're still waiting for independent writers to take the lead here, as I wrote last week. "Until the writers lead here, you're going to keep having your hearts broken and the tech for writing on the web will continue to go nowhere."#
Last update: Wednesday March 24, 2021; 11:10 AM EDT.
