I’ve been reading everything about writers’ concerns about Medium and Substack. One thing writers should be concerned about, is what happens to the writing if the platforms fail as businesses.#
I asked on Twitter last night for a clear statement of the case against Stallman. Not much came back, certainly not the dispassionate point by point statement with links to actual evidence that should be required minimally, to destroy someone's life. This routine destruction, without any process, that's the greater sickness imho. #
I had heard that Stallman is autistic, but never had a reason to look into it. A comment on a Hacker News thread from October 2019: "He’s autistic. Suddenly the people who were annoyingly vocal about being 'inclusive' are forgetting Stallman’s disability."#
Last update: Thursday March 25, 2021; 12:07 PM EDT.
