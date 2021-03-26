 
It's even worse than it appears.
Friday March 26, 2021; 10:18 AM EDT
What's going on#
  • A truth that comes home regularly, every generation, no matter how smart they think they are, has their share of idiots. #
  • BTW, every generation thinks they know what's really going on, when they're young, only to realize in a few years that they have absolutely no idea what is going on. #
  • The maturing process all the way to the end is about steadily realizing this truth, more and more.#
  • I don't really know about the end yet -- I'm just extrapolating. It could be that the actual end is a revelation and at that point you really do know what's going on.#
  • And now a special treat. What's Going On by Marvin Gaye.#

© copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.

Last update: Friday March 26, 2021; 10:30 AM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)