Today is the first time I've lived in a place where weed became legal, on the day it happened. I've been to places where it is legal (Calif, WA, Colorado, Mass to name a few). It's one of those "did you ever think you'd live to see it" days. Weird that tomorrow is April 1. #
The best platforms are ones with lots of users. For example, the Finder on the Mac needs a simple scripting language. Starting with Lotus 1-2-3, spreadsheets had macro languages. Programmable editors are popular because writers love to get their writing environment just-so. The theory of Frontier was to pour lots of attention into the scripting language, and make it work across all apps. We did a pretty fair job. It didn't get as much attention as it deserved because Apple got in the way. We shouldn't give up on this ideal. It's still possible. #
Someone has built a drone big enough to carry a human.#
Last update: Wednesday March 31, 2021; 3:39 PM EDT.
