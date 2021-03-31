The best platforms are ones with lots of users. For example, the Finder on the Mac needs a simple scripting language. Starting with Lotus 1-2-3, spreadsheets had macro languages. Programmable editors are popular because writers love to get their writing environment just-so. The theory of Frontier was to pour lots of attention into the scripting language, and make it work across all apps. We did a pretty fair job. It didn't get as much attention as it deserved because Apple got in the way. We shouldn't give up on this ideal. It's still possible.