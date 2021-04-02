A proposal for newsletter tools#

I wonder if we could help one of the newsletter distribution companies support the Metaweblog API or equivalent. #
I'd be happy to help design it, and would implement an editor as open source example code to help seed the market. #
This would be an easy upgrade for the web, and good publicity for an innovative platform. Let's create a great new market for writing tools for the web. All it takes is one developer to get this going. It's something I would support with all the influence I have. #
Writing tools for the web have been languishing. This is easy to fix, it just requires a little leadership.#
