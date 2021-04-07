The. Campaign. Never. Stops.#

It used to be that fund-raising never stops, but now more is required. Keep the connection between leadership and voters going all the time.#
The good thing -- our current president gets this. Biden is doing a fantastic job. Maybe his experience has something to do with it. Or maybe, as Nixon could open China, after being a rabid anti-communist, maybe Biden is uniquely capable of being a new LBJ or FDR, because he is known as a moderate. (As was LBJ, btw.)#
BTW, add to this thread -- why has Lincoln Project stopped running ads? This happened the the HRC campaign in 2016. The election is over, that does not mean that campaigning is over. The support of the people is essential to governing and maintaining power.#
Last update: Wednesday April 7, 2021; 7:34 PM EDT.
