The current-events-osphere#

I'd love to see an exercise bike that's tuned up for podcasts. Not sure exactly what that means. But I don't like competing on my bike rides. I more prefer to learn stuff. In a somewhat organized way. #
Most of the podcasts I listen to are suffering from the same problem CNN and MSNBC are. They had a great knuckle-biter story to cover for the last five years, amped up by another knuckle-biter, and now the first one is gone, and the second is waning. Leaving them without anything to talk about. #
I'm really not worried about Trump anymore, and I'm vaccinated, and I have the mask-wearing and social distancing down. I don't travel and I'm fine with that. I enjoy my work, and summer is coming!#
I found for example that the Trippi podcast was fascinating in the run-up to the election, but now, I don't care so much about what's on the mind of a classical campaign runner (with apologies to Joe, who is a great guy). It's a very specific thing he does, and only vitally interesting to me in-season. #
The whole current-events-osphere needs a re-think. #
