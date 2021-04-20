 
It's even worse than it appears.
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Today's song: Keep the Customer Satisfied. #
Today's theme song: Green Acres.#
What if the place you live became uninhabitable because of climate change?#
Some day someone in Silicon Valley will figure out how to get stock options to users in proportion to how early they signed on and the size of their contribution to the success of the platform. The ultimate tech gig. Users eat the world.#
Predicting the Chauvin verdict#
  • At 4:15 PM Eastern.#
  • That the verdict is coming in so quickly that imho means it's a guilty verdict. Here's why.#
    • Given the strength of the evidence and the fact that there are four black people on the jury, it couldn't be unanimous acquittal.#
    • If it was a divided jury, they couldn't be adjourning so quickly, the judge wouldn't let them.#
    • Therefore the only situation that makes sense, at this point, is a unanimous decision to convict.#
Happy 4/20#
  • Happy 4/20 to all my hippie dippie dope smoking friends celebrating the big holiday. And remember what Freewheelin Franklin of the Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers says.#
  • Freewheelin Franklin.#

© copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.

Last update: Tuesday April 20, 2021; 4:26 PM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)