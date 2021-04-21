Glad the jurors arrived at the correct verdict, and a white cop has been convicted of murdering a black citizen. I do think tech deserves some of the credit. In the past, without a witness with a phone, it would have been the cops' word against the people's. #
The press release appears to be gone from the MPD website, but archive.org has a copy, via the WP, with a postscript saying the event was being investigated by the FBI. John Elder is the author. #
When you see the press release on George Floyd's death, you can see evidence that the cops colluded to tell a lie. In other words, Chauvin should not be the only cop going to jail. #
Journalists are so down on tech, but once they were fans of the snake oil. They still are, selectively, blockchain can do no harm, of course it does, look at how much carbon it liberates. And tech is helping expose the criminality of police. An obvious good.#
David Rothkopf: The GOP is worried about cancel culture? Wait until they hear about history.#
Last update: Wednesday April 21, 2021; 9:41 AM EDT.
