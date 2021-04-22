Back in 2015 the Mets were a blessed team, the way the Knicks are this year. You'd tune into a game in the 8th inning, the Mets down by 10, to see how they win the game. They had a few stars, pitchers and hitters who were all peaking at the same time, feeding off each others' energy, it seemed. Their run went all the way to the World Series, which they lost, unfortunately, but the charm was real. The Knicks are doing the same thing. As the fourth quarter starts to draw to a close in each game in the current run, you say that's it, no way the Knicks win this, but then Derek Rose finds Reggie Bullock, alone in a corner, he zips the ball to him and Bullock sinks a three, and we're off to overtime, which the Knicks dominate. This is sports that is charmed, not bought, like the Nets, Clippers or Lakers. Sure they have pedigree stars, they acquired a championship contender, but who cares about that. I love a team of nobodies who shine off each others' light and create an atmosphere of love, and they win because of it. People will soon forget the Nets, when the three stars go their way, to form some other super team in some other long-forgotten franchise. I think next year a few free agents will want to join up with the Knicks, but I hope the team resists. I want to see this team back again next year and the year after that. I want to watch Barrett and Quickley develop, and Rose be their mentors. I want Julius Randle to become the NBA star with a real heart, true to his squad. I feel about them as family, not acquisitons. All the years in the wilderness were worth it.