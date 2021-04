Now that cannabis is legal in New York State, where I live, I've been curious about how much prices vary around the country. I'm not aware of any comparison websites, but I've heard that Oregon is the least expensive, because they have an oversupply. I'm guessing that Massachusetts , the nearest state with retail sales, is still relatively high priced, because the business is so new. 1/8 ounce goes for about $50. I imagine that some of the aggregator sites have a good idea of this. I also wonder what kinds of plans there are for stores in various parts of New York. I imagine that the Village in Manhattan will be a place where there are lots of stores. I expect that Woodstock , the nearest town to where I live, will also be a big spot. If you have any information, please leave a note in this thread